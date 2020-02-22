Aviva PLC Has $37.27 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,344 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.10% of Prudential Financial worth $37,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $92.60 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

In related news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $140,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $401,225.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,088.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

