Aviva PLC Has $43.24 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,047 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $43,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,908,000 after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 40.5% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total value of $5,246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.56, for a total value of $1,109,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,802,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,091 shares of company stock valued at $29,145,777 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

NYSE EW opened at $231.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $165.69 and a 12 month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

