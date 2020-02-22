Aviva PLC Has $46.79 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,111 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $46,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.22. The company has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

