Aviva PLC Invests $26.05 Million in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,068,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,049,000. Aviva PLC owned 0.26% of ON Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 76.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 953.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.50) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $271,141.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $108,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $912,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,739 shares of company stock worth $5,330,293. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

