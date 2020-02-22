Aviva PLC Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $5,389,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,742,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total value of $23,956,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,456,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.11.

INTU stock opened at $297.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.40 and a 200-day moving average of $271.27. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.03 and a 12-month high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

