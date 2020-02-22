Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $30,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,720 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,357,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,228,096 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $152,886,000 after purchasing an additional 702,516 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 814.6% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 539,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 23.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,619,000 after purchasing an additional 303,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $134.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. American Express has a 12 month low of $106.42 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

