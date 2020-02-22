Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 502,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $29,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $54.55 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

