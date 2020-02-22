Aviva PLC Purchases 31,050 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,050 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.14% of Synchrony Financial worth $33,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,619,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,352,000 after acquiring an additional 951,530 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,891,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,531,000 after buying an additional 483,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 611.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,158,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,685,000 after buying an additional 2,715,033 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,157,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,146,000 after buying an additional 89,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,321,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,607,000 after buying an additional 276,283 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYF opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

