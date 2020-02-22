Aviva PLC Purchases 310,564 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 471.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310,564 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.20% of TransUnion worth $32,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3,167.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 651,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,796,000 after buying an additional 631,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,770,000 after buying an additional 590,167 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $31,964,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1,018.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 409,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,081,000 after buying an additional 373,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 762.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,121,000 after buying an additional 371,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.58. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on TransUnion from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,728.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

