Aviva PLC Purchases 96,942 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 213.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,942 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Willis Towers Watson worth $28,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 4.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.78.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $208.44 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.94 and a 200 day moving average of $197.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

