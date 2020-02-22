Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $20,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.79.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $189.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.92 and a 1-year high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

