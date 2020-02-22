Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 788,286 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 68,261 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $41,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $113,949,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,137 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 984,173 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,744,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $622,218,000 after purchasing an additional 972,927 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,785,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $253,542,000 after purchasing an additional 803,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

ORCL opened at $54.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.42.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

