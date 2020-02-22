Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $35,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 121,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 30,827 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,079,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,643,000 after buying an additional 53,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. CSFB downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.42.

TD opened at $57.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $59.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.5605 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

