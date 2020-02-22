Aviva PLC Sells 1,128 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $20,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GD opened at $187.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.45. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.60.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

