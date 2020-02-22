Aviva PLC Sells 118,542 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 118,542 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $42,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,831,377,000 after purchasing an additional 717,819 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 33,004 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 436.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,970,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,457,000 after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MU opened at $56.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

