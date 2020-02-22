Aviva PLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $23,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,912,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,988,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,904,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,970,000 after acquiring an additional 329,401 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after acquiring an additional 293,663 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,612,000 after acquiring an additional 277,486 shares during the period. 53.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $93.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.27.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

