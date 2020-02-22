Aviva PLC Sells 12,816 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,816 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Sherwin-Williams worth $46,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,002,907,000 after buying an additional 186,633 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $934,646,000 after buying an additional 72,959 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,464,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 377,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $220,268,000 after buying an additional 31,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $573.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $578.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.56. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $410.35 and a 52 week high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.52.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.