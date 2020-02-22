Aviva PLC Sells 129,796 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129,796 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.92% of CoreSite Realty worth $38,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 459.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $115.46 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $99.94 and a 12 month high of $123.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.23. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.48.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

