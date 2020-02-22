Aviva PLC Sells 1,324 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $23,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.25.

DUK opened at $102.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.82. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.