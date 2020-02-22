Aviva PLC Sells 1,375 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 295,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $27,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 31,083 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,910,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,465,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 461.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $82.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.44.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

