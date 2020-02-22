Aviva PLC Sells 13,813 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,813 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $41,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,490,621 shares of company stock valued at $193,040,846 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $142.04 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.96 and a 200 day moving average of $121.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

