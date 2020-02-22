Aviva PLC Sells 151,009 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151,009 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $23,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

CCI opened at $168.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.64. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 84.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $117.03 and a 1 year high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

