Aviva PLC Sells 48,413 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,413 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $35,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.77.

NYSE SPG opened at $142.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.01 and a 12-month high of $186.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

