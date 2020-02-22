Aviva PLC Sells 517 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $224.30 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Bank of America raised their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

