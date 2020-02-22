Aviva PLC Sells 5,343 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,998 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $24,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,911,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,990,000 after buying an additional 26,076 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,669,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,298,000 after buying an additional 25,147 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNS. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

