Aviva PLC Sells 712 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $34,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth $3,255,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth $363,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 88.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in CME Group by 1,513.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $208.83 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $224.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.09.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.