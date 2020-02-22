Aviva PLC Sells 936 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,276 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Target were worth $22,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Target by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after buying an additional 1,179,072 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Target by 7,560,250.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,058,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,704,000 after buying an additional 1,058,435 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Target by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,263,000 after buying an additional 552,639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,225,522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,714,000 after buying an additional 500,279 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,163,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $277,326,000 after buying an additional 466,687 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT opened at $117.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.62. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

