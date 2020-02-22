Aviva PLC Sells 9,413 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,643 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 9,413 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of NXP Semiconductors worth $31,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. S&P Equity Research raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $130.50 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.40 and a 200 day moving average of $116.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

