Aviva PLC Takes $26.55 Million Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 471,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,550,000. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Truist Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,243,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,704,000 after buying an additional 30,524 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after buying an additional 790,879 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Citigroup upped their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,659. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.