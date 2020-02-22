Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,345 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 30,368 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.88. The stock has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.27 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,603.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,347. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Argus raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.