Axe (AXE) Hits Market Cap of $2.58 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00005068 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. Axe has a market cap of $2.58 million and $4.81 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001083 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000567 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

