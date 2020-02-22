BaaSid Market Cap Tops $3.73 Million (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One BaaSid token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $57,136.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BaaSid has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.85 or 0.02912650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00228900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00043180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00142138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002780 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid launched on February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,892,525,852 tokens. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

