Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 105,800 Shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,232,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 5.26% of Aduro BioTech worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 38,782 shares in the last quarter. 42.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $87,240.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,880 shares of company stock valued at $96,020. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADRO stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Aduro BioTech Inc has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $289.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADRO. ValuEngine lowered Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen lowered Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Svb Leerink increased their target price on Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.08.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

