Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 122,738 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,287,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,738 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 4.10% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,049,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 210,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

ADAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.86.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini acquired 7,500,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $5,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,323 shares of company stock worth $1,447,506 over the last ninety days. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.