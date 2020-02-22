Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,357 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.01% of CEVA worth $11,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 741.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 120,250 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 45,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 19,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 199,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on CEVA to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

CEVA stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.27 million, a PE ratio of 237.50 and a beta of 1.49. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.39 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

