Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,315 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 135.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,968,000 after buying an additional 1,326,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,646,000 after acquiring an additional 502,068 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 553,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,722,000 after acquiring an additional 134,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,137,000 after acquiring an additional 84,173 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 14.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 672,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 83,944 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $168.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.44 and a 12 month high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.93% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $873,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,012.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,896 shares of company stock worth $21,516,032. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.