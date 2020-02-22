Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,052 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.