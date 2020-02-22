Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,568 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.08% of Slack worth $10,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Slack by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 39.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $55,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,942.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $106,098.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,460 shares in the company, valued at $818,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,095 shares of company stock worth $4,736,798.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. Slack has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WORK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.76.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

