Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $14.85 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.07% of M&T Bank worth $14,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,225,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,804,000 after acquiring an additional 122,107 shares during the period. Golub Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 100,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

MTB opened at $168.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

