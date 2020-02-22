Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Holdings in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,342,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.20% of Upwork worth $14,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Upwork by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 124,675 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Upwork by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34. Upwork Inc has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,163.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,503 shares of company stock worth $660,305. Insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. First Analysis initiated coverage on Upwork in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Upwork from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

