Baillie Gifford & Co. Invests $4.40 Million in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 192,178.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,751,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,746 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter worth $16,150,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 53.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 84,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter worth $7,616,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 183,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 84,778 shares in the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of STNE opened at $43.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. StoneCo Ltd has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $169.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.41 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STNE. Evercore ISI started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.