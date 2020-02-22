Baillie Gifford & Co. Invests $6.29 Million in Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.46% of Vir Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIR. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of VIR opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

