Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Varian Medical Systems worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,003,000 after buying an additional 556,316 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,074,000 after buying an additional 484,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,117,000 after buying an additional 319,325 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,669,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 855.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 92,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after buying an additional 82,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VAR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

In other news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $78,367.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $143.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.92 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

