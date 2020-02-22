Bainco International Investors Acquires 23,684 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 108.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,528 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,684 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.3% of Bainco International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $9,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $939,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $661,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $646,444,000 after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $215.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.57. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $178.27 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $162.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

