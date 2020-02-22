Bainco International Investors Acquires 25,791 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.4% of Bainco International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $154.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.42. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $155.22.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.