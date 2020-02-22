Bainco International Investors Acquires 869 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bainco International Investors increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $334.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.67 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The company has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

