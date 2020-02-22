Bainco International Investors Buys 11,196 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Bainco International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bainco International Investors owned 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $27,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.62.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

