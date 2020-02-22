Bainco International Investors Buys 1,293 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for 1.4% of Bainco International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in ANSYS by 64.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in ANSYS by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,719 shares of company stock worth $7,816,415 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $287.11 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $173.19 and a one year high of $299.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.18.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

