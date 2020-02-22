Bainco International Investors Buys 21,528 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 102.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,528 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,078,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $189.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.88 and its 200-day moving average is $161.37. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.20.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.26 per share, for a total transaction of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 495,716 shares of company stock worth $85,093,160. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

