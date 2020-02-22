Bainco International Investors Buys 75,272 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,272 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.4% of Bainco International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.20 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average is $59.45. The company has a market capitalization of $240.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

